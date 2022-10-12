Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, rain showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Rain showers are likely through the day off/on today. In addition to the rain, winds will be strong and temperatures will eventually tumble. Winds will gust to 40 to 50 mph today, especially this afternoon as a cold front arrives and especially at the immediate lakeshore where there's little/no friction to stop the gusts. We could possibly see isolated power outages near the lake shore. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s, diving to the lower 50s by Thursday. Friday will be coolest day of the week with a high temperature of 49 degrees! Isolated lake effect rain showers are possible on Friday, however most will be along the immediate lakeshore and north of I-96. The chance of light rain showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but they will be spotty in nature. Most of Sunday will be dry! Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s! In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in with some of these rain showers at that time. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, with off/on rain showers likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. GALE WARNINGS in effect on Lake Michigan through this afternoon. Waves 6 to 10 feet! Stay off piers, jetties, breakwaters.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

