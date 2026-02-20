Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, rain and snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect across most of the area until 9PM this evening. Look for southwest/west winds at 15 to 25 mph sustained, with gusts to 40/45 mph this afternoon. Light rain transitions to light snow showers as temperatures fall gradually through the day from the mid 40s into the mid 30s. Rain totals will be less than a quarter inch, with little to no snow accumulation or impacts expected. Colder air takes hold over the weekend with highs falling back into the 30s and some snow showers possible...especially Saturday night into Sunday where 1" to 3" will be possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Early next week temperatures stay in the 30s, with a slight warmup by mid-week as the next system arrives with a rain/snow mix likely. The longer range forecast models indicate that overall, we may see temperatures remain above normal into early March.

TODAY: WIND ADVISORY in effect until 9PM this evening. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with light rain/drizzle this morning, mixing with/changing to light snow showers this afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 40s this morning, then gradually falling into the mid 30s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of P.M./nighttime snow showers. Some minor accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. 1" to 3" possible mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of lakeshore snow showers. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of P.M./nighttime snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

