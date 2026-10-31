Today's Forecast: Cloudy & cool, isolated shower

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Happy Halloween! There will be a spooky vibe around today with a mainly cloudy sky with highs around 60. A few isolated showers or even just a sprinkle will be possible, but nothing to cancel any Halloween plans over. You'll just want that jacket for trick-or-treating as it'll be a bit chilly in the 50s this evening. Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end tonight when we turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of sleep/Halloween fun! It will be a warm start to November with highs in the mid 60s on Sunday with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through much of next week staying in the 60s. The middle of the week is looking active as our next system moves in, bringing scattered shower chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stay tuned for more details as we work out the exact timing. We may see a cool down towards the very end of the week as temperatures tumble back into the 50s on Friday.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers/sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower 60. Wind SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid/upper 40s. Wind SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Wind light/variable.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

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