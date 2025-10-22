Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, blustery, and wet

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! More rain is on the way as an upper level low sits overhead, bringing more widespread rain and gusty winds on and off through Thursday. The colder air will generate both lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers. The coldest air of the season is on the horizon today and tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 along with a stiff 15 to 20 mph breeze. Feels like temperatures both days will be in the low/mid 40s. Friday and Saturday morning, we'll have frost/freeze possibilities. Cover the plants or bring them indoors. Temperatures will moderate again into the weekend with highs making a run at 60 degrees by Sunday and Monday. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold with off/on rain showers likely. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Some small hail or graupel possible. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms early, otherwise on/off rain showers. Lows around 40. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

