Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, chance light rain/snow shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: All lake effect snow showers have ended, but be careful driving this morning as roads will be slick in spots. Today will be a cold, breezy day with perhaps a few light passing drops or flakes. Temperatures start to warm up Thursday into the weekend, with middle to upper 50s expected and sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Another weather system this weekend will bring the chance of rain and breezy conditions...and eventually a return to cooler temperatures early next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of light/rain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Some patchy freezing drizzle in spots. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a bit warmer. Chance of a light rain/snow shower. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of P.M./night rain showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

