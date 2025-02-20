Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Van Buren Berrien, and Cass Counties until 1 A.M. tonight. Another 1" to 3" will fall in these locations with isolated higher amounts as lake effect snow impacts these areas. Elsewhere, cloudy skies with a few snow showers are possible but no accumulation expected. Overall, the rest of the week will be mainly dry and quieter. Even as the worst of the Arctic air lifts out, unseasonably cold air sticks around into the weekend. High temperatures are not likely to reach "seasonable levels" until Sunday. Wednesday) marked 13 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in West Michigan. For this time of year, our "average highs" are in the mid 30s. It does look like a warmup is on the horizon for the last few days of February, leading into early March. We could be in the upper 30s to near 40. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow showers, but no accumulation in inland areas. Another 1" to 3" may fall at the immediate lakeshore with steadier snow Berrien County and western Van Buren County. Not as cold. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 15. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the mid 20s. winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

