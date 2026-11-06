Today's Forecast: Cloudy and chilly with lake effect rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Behind last night's cold front, winds have shifted out of the north ushering in even colder air across West Michigan today. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, with a brisk northwest wind adding to the chill. The onshore flow will also bring periods of lake-effect rain throughout the day, making for another soggy day along the lakeshore. Farther inland only a few isolated showers are expected. If you're headed to high school football games this evening or have any outdoor plans, temps will be in the lower 40s so grab a warm coat! This system will move out tonight and we'll start Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky, but a lot of the clouds will gradually clear through the day. It'll still be pretty cool but seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. There should be a bit more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Quiet weather continues into next week with temperatures staying well above average in the middle to upper 50s through Wednesday. The end of the week is trending cool as we drop back to around 50 on Thursday with a slight chance of showers.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers at the lake shore, a few iso. showers possible inland. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Wind N/NW at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Wind W/NW at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Cooler with highs around 50.

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