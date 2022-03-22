Today's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mix of cloud cover welcomes our Tuesday morning as well as breezy winds leading into rain developing throughout the day. Our entire area will get into rain showers for a prolonged period of time from later today through Thursday as another stronger, moisture-laden slow moving system arrives. Temperatures today will reach the upper 40s, but a warm front Wednesday will allow for temps in the low to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch to an inch and a half for most areas through the course of the 3 days. We finally dry out but stay cloudy on Friday with cooler temperatures heading into this upcoming weekend. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers developing. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph with 30 mph gusts possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered to widespread rain showers with possible thunderstorm. Breezy east winds 15 to 20 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. A thundershower possible too. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but gradual clearing. Highs only around 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a light rain/snow mix chance. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

