Today's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies settle in this morning, with another cloudy day on tap today with afternoon high temperatures near 40 degrees. All eyes are on the system approaching for Wednesday and Thursday, which is likely to bring rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Precipitation begins as mostly rain on Wednesday, with a wintry mix possible overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning. This will bring the greatest chances for slick travel, so take your time for Thursday morning commutes. Dry air filters in for Thursday afternoon (in what we call the dry slot of a larger system) before snow ramps up Thursday night. Temperatures tumble and snowfall picks up for Friday and Saturday, as winds will be strong from the northwest and lake effect develops. More lake effect snow is possible on Sunday, with drier skies in store for next Monday. Looking for information on whether we could see a White Christmas? The latest long-range forecast suggests colder temperatures and the chance of light snow before Christmas day. Click here for more on whether we could see a White Christmas! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Lows near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers develop with strong wind gusts. A wintry mix is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A wintry mix likely Thursday morning, with dry skies in the afternoon. Snow ramps up late Thursday night. Breezy all day! Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Widespread Lake effect snow showers develop and breezy. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube