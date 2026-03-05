Today's Forecast: Clouds, fog, light rain, drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A warmer and active couple of days are ahead, as chances for rain and a few thunderstorms increase to end the week. Waves of light rain on and off and drizzle will keep highs limited to the mid 40s today. Rain totals around a tenth to quarter inch. Another stronger system brings more rain later Friday into Saturday morning, and a few thunderstorms as well. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds or winds. Our team has issued as FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY for Friday P.M. and night into Saturday morning. This is the best time frame for stronger to marginally severe storms. Temperatures Friday through Sunday will be well above average in the 50s and 60s. There are indications that we my cool down closer to seasonable levels by the middle/end of next week, so don't get used to the Spring weather quiet yet!

TODAY: Areas of fog this morning, otherwise cloudy with light rain showers and drizzle through the day. The steadiest rain will occur well south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening light rain or drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Rain develops later in the day and evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail in the evening/overnight. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain and thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 60s early, then gradually falling through the day. Most locations will see between .50" to one inch of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 50s.

