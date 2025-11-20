Today's Forecast: Cloduy but warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Mainly dry conditions have taken over for West Michigan through early next week! Any systems will either be too far north, or too far south for any rain. Thursday night the system passing by could spark a few light sprinkles, but the moisture looks to trail east of the area. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with sunshine returning Friday. The weekend will be a great one to be outside; Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s. It will get a breezy on Sunday. There is a larger system setting up Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain likely in the area. But the low looks large enough to drive in cooler air, and maybe even snow, for Thanksgiving Day and/or Black Friday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s near 50.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold, with lows in the low 30s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain building in. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly early. Highs in the mid 40s.

