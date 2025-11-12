Today's Forecast: Clearing skies with a strong breeze

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Did you catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights through the clouds? Send us your viewer photos! Meanwhile, there will be no more significant snow as a big warm up sets in. In fact, significant melting is under way with highs Wednesday in the 40s, and the mid 50s by Friday. A strong west/northwest wind will mix the atmosphere and accelerate melting for lake shore communities, too. Highs will peak near 60 Saturday afternoon before evening rain chances and a cold front drops in, bringing 40s for highs once again and a strong wind Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a bit warmer. Sunshine returns by the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts as high as 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of P.M./night rain showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

