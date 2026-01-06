Today's Forecast; Brief Icy Mix changing to Rain

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A warming trend is ahead for West Michigan this week, with high temperatures at or above average! A brief shot of freezing precipitation this morning will make the quick change-over to widespread rain as warmer air continues to move into West Michigan. As the snow melts, areas of dense fog may form in some locations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Montcalm Counties until 1 p.m. Most stay warm enough for widespread rain. Rain totals will be around a quarter to third of an inch. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. Wednesday will be mostly dry with the chance for morning fog and highs near 40-degrees. Highs in the mid-40s are expected Thursday and Friday. Another round of rain is possible late Thursday into early Friday. If you love winter weather, a return to colder air and chance for snow showers is in sight for this weekend.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - North of GR (Until 1PM) Brief period of freezing rain. Patchy fog. Widespread rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: SE - NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Showers ending. Chance rain-snow mix. Areas of fog developing. Lows: low-30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Late day rain showers.

FRIDAY: Rain showers, mixed with wet snow late in the day. Highs low-40s.

SATURDAY: Turning colder with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

