Today's Forecast: Breezy with a few clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A very tranquil weather pattern has set up over the Great Lakes and is expected to remain in place throughout the next week. That means mainly dry conditions, plenty of sun and highs slightly above average. The day with the most cloud cover will likely come today as a weak disturbance passes by to our northeast. A stray shower is possible in the northern Lower Peninsula and Saginaw Bay area today, only delivering a bit more cloud cover to West Michigan. Temps top out in the low 70s today. Slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine is in store for the work week.

**A HIGH Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory have been posted until 8 a.m. Monday. Strong winds are expected, leading to high wave heights. Waves will range between 3 and 5 feet through Sunday. Use caution near Lake Michigan, and be careful on the piers.**

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

