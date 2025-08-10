Today's Forecast; Breezy, Hot and Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Hot and humid conditions will continue to prevail across West Michigan to finish the weekend, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop. Much of the area will remain dry, with better chances for a few showers and thunderstorms developing early next week with the arrival of a cold front. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches from Ocean County to the north. The yellow flags may fly at some beaches from Grand Haven to the north, so be very careful if your Sunday plans include a trip to the lakeshore. Several counties across West Michigan are facing drought conditions, which will be worsening in the days ahead. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, which peak August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. A full sturgeon moon occurs this weekend too.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. An isolated shower/storm possible. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the mid/upper 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a showers/storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW-W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Not as hot. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an A.M. shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

