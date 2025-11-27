Today's Forecast: Breezy & cold with lake effect snow

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: WINTER ALERTS continue into Thanksgiving Day for lake effect snow and breezy winds, leading to blowing snow, slicker raods, and low visibility at times. Compared to Wednesday, the overall impacts will be more scattered in the area. Most have seen 1" to 2" of snow sticking, but expect more Thursday into Friday morning, with highs inthe upper 20s near 30 degrees! There is also yet another system looking to bring another 3-6"+ of widespread snow to the region this weekend, continuing our travel woes. Looking ahead into the first week of December; the "colder than average" pattern shift continues. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast.

THANKSGIVING: Lake effect snow, mainly west of 131 and south of Grand Rapids. Breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs near 30 with wind chill in the teens. Another 1" to 4" of snow.

TONIGHT: Lows in the middle 20s with lighter lake effect snow. still a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold with light lake effect snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s near 30.

SATURDAY: Remaining cold with snow showers building in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Snow showers, heavy at times, turning to lake effect throughout the day. Highs in the low-30s.

MONDAY: Chance lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube