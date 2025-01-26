Today's Forecast; Breezy, Cold and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are tracking a cold and quiet Sunday. With temperatures below freezing this morning, watch for icy patches that may have formed on area roads, sidewalks and parking lots following temperatures that were finally above freezing Saturday. Another round of snow is likely Monday evening into Tuesday as we get brushed by an Arctic cold front. It will not be to the magnitude of the cold air we experienced this past week! The pattern is overall quieter, but high temperatures fluctuate between the mid 20s and mid 30s through the week. Wednesday marks the end of the active stretch with additional accumulating snow chances. No major accumulations are expected through the end of January! Thus far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 51.5" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: *Watch for icy patches with temperatures well below freezing Breezy, cold and quiet conditions are on tap to finish the weekend. A mixture of clouds and sunshine will prevail. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold, with lows in the upper teens. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and warmer. Late day snow developing. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: W-SW 15-25 mph and gusty

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially during the morning commute. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another clipper system moves through with some light snow showers. Temperatures fall through the day behind this system Early highs in the low/mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 30.

SATURDAY: Chance rain/snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

