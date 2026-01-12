Today's Forecast; Breezy, Cold and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An active weather pattern continues across the region this week, with a pattern in the upper levels favoring colder temperatures, breezy conditions and quick moving systems bringing systems. Today will feature quiet conditions, with partial afternoon sunshine. It will remain breezy, with highs in the mid-30s. The next active system will be Tuesday into Wednesday with a rain and wet snow mix initially, turning to all snow by Wednesday. Colder air follows with partial sunshine Thursday. A few snow showers are possible again to finish the week.

TODAY: Breezy, cold and quiet. Partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Temps steady: Low-30s. Winds; SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph & Gusty

WEDNESDAY: Brief wintry mix to snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder. Partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance snow showers.

SATURDAY: Cold with chance snow showers. Highs around 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries/snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

