Today's Forecast; Breezy and Colder; Few Spotty Flurries

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer; Breezy and colder conditions will flow back into West Michigan today. After highs Tuesday in the low 40s, a return to slightly cooler than average conditions will prevail for today and tomorrow. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s and low 30s. This is a few degrees cooler than average, but nothing huge. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills running around 10 degrees colder than actual temperatures. No major storms are in sight for West Michigan this week, with highs rebounding back into the mid 30s with sunshine by Friday. This pattern flip brings colder air into the Western United States, and warmer air to the Central and Eastern United States. Not only is the pattern becoming warmer, a much quieter pattern is emerging for West Michigan through mid-February as well. A major system is likely to pass well to our south later this week into the weekend but is unlikely to cause impacts here.

TODAY: Breezy and Colder. Chance spotty flurries. Highs upper 20s. Winds: W-NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and quiet. Not as breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40..

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the mid-40s.

