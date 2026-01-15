Today's Forecast; Breezy and Cold; Partial sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Winter has returned to West Michigan and will be sticking around for awhile! Lingering lake effect snow showers will gradually come to an end, but cold air will continue to surge into West Michigan today with inland areas enjoying some sunshine. The next sysem brings widespread snow into the area tonight and tomorrow, with the potential for several inches. Several more rounds of snow will develop over the next week; great news for winter weather enthusiasts!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Berrien county through 1PM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Oceana and Mason counties ends at 7AM.

TODAY: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Berrien county through 1PM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Oceana and Mason counties ends at 7AM. Breezy and quite cold. Partial sunshine. Scattered snow showers ending. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: N-NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread snow develops. Lows in the teens. Winds: S 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT Widespread snow for the morning commute. 2-4" likely. Cold with highs in the low 30s. Winds: S 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Cold with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries/snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

MONDAY: Even colder with snow showers. Highs in the teens

TUESDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 20s.

