Today's Forecast; Blustery with spotty lt. rain

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The "winds of change" will be blowing over the next 24-hours as an Arctic cold front approaches the area. Today's highs will reach the low 40s with spotty lt. rain. Arctic air arrives late tonight into early tomorrow, with very cold and breezy conditions for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Lake effect snow showers will develop most days this week, with small amounts possible each day but gradually accumulating and causing slick spots on the roads. Areas east of 131 have a better chance of staying dry Wednesday and Thursday. Friday into the weekend another push of colder air arrives, with more widespread light snow.

TODAY: Becoming very windy! Spotty lt. rain showers and drizzle, especially though early afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 35 mph)

TONIGHT: Breezy and sharply colder. Lows near 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and turning colder. Falling temperatures. Snow showers mainly West of US-131. Temps: falling into the 20s. Wind Chills: Falling into the single digits. Winds: NW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 30 mph)

THURSDAY: Sharply colder. Partial sunshine. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance snow showers.

SATURDAY: Cold with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries/snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

MONDAY: Even colder with snow showers. Highs in the teens

TUESDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube