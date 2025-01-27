Today's Forecast: Blustery Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Winds will be on the increase across the area today as a quickly-moving clipper system rolls through the area. A HIGH WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. as the winds pick up late this morning into the afternoon. Winds will gust 40-45 mph this afternoon. Along with the wind, scattered snow showers are likely, generating some blowing snow. The heaviest snow will fall north of I-96. The bigger issue Monday will be reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions as winds gust up to 40 mph while snow is falling. Additional quick moving systems Tuesday evening and Wednesday bring chances for light snow, but accumulations won't be more than 2-3" combined as most of the energy and cold air stay to our north. This week's pattern features most days above freezing with sunshine toward the later part of the work week. No major snow accumulations are expected through the end of January! A tricky forecast is developing for the weekend, which may produce freezing rain, snow, and rain. This system will need to be watched carefully. Thus far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 51.5" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: HIGH WIND ADVISORY (10am until 8pm) Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. Windy with snow developing late afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. W-SW 15-25 mph, gusting to 40-45 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy with lt. snow ending. Lows in the teens. Winds: W 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially during the morning commute. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another clipper system moves through with some light snow showers. Temperatures fall through the day behind this system Early highs in the low/mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 30.

SATURDAY: Chance freezing rain or a wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Chance rain/snow mix. Highs in the middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

