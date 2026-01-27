Today's Forecast; Blizzard-like; Windy & dangerously cold

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another blustery and dangerously cold day is developing; with strong winds and widespread snow creating blizzard-like conditions for the morning commute. Expect sub-zero wind chills: -5 to -20. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the lakeshore, Newaygo, Kent, Barry, Kalamazoo, Cass and St. Joseph counties through 7PM. Snow totals will be 2-4" with isolated higher amounts. Gusty winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, continuing the poor driving conditions. With strong winds and cold temperatures, a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 9AM. Wind chills will be well below zero; as cold as -15 to -20 in some locations. The overall pattern remains much colder than average all week; with lows remaining in the single digits, highs mainly in the teens, and occasional snow showers each day. The pattern shifts a little bit starting this weekend, with lower snow chances, highs in the 20s and a peek of sun or two possible.

There are several flight delays and cancellations due to the weekend storm system. Here's the direct link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7PM) Windy and very cold with widespread snow and blowing snow. Blizzard-like conditions at times for the morning commute. COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 9AM) Morning wind chills -10 to -25. Highs in the teens, falling temps the afternoon. Winds: W-NW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 30 mph)

TONIGHT: Very cold, but not as windy. Few snow showers. Lows: 0 to 5. Winds: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Breezy and very cold. Highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills: Near or below zero. Winds: W 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Partial sunshine. Scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs around 15.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

