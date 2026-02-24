Today's Forecast: Becoming cloudy, breezy, P.M. snow likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We may see some morning filtered sunshine today, but we'll trend cloudy and breezy this afternoon with a quick burst of snow likely by late afternoon and early evening. A clipper system tracking mainly north into Canada will bring the quick-hitting burst with gusty winds and brief reduced visibilities in time for our evening commute. We expect only an inch or so, mainly from Grand Rapids northward, with about 2" or so further north across Oceana, northern Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties and along the U.S. 10 corridor. The remainder of the work week looks mainly dry, with the warmest day Friday in the mid/upper 40s. Saturday night into Sunday the next system arrives, with the chance for snow showers and continued colder air. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March. Normal highs are in the mid 30s, so no Arctic air is on the horizon or big storms at this time.

TODAY: Partly sunny this morning, but becoming cloudy and breezy this with a quick burst of snow around/after 3 PM. Total accumulation only an inch or so, mainly along/north of I-96. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds/flurries, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 30. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid/upper40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of late day snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

