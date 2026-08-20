Today's Forecast: Beautiful outdoor day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After a refreshing start in the 50s to 60 degrees this morning, it will be another beautiful outdoor day! Plan on a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs near 80! Friday will start out in the upper 50s and mostly clear, but clouds and rain chances will increase by the afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday as the front swings through. There may be a few lingering, isolated showers early Sunday, before sunshine makes a return. Saturday's cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Monday looks sunny and dry for back to school! Temperatures remain around average, if not a few degrees below, through early next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 and low humidity. Wind NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Late day/night rain possible.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Chance isolated shower early, then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 80.

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