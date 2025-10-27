Today's Forecast: Beautiful Fall day with a breeze

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Another frosty night is ahead following plenty of Sunday sunshine. Sunshine continues into Monday, with rain showers likely holding off until the end of the week. The pattern remains dry and slightly cooler than "average" through the middle of the week, with high temperatures holding in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan anytime soon. At this point, a few showers are possible for Halloween. A major hurricane is taking aim on Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa will cause massive devastation on Jamaica; eventually moving toward Eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A Bit Breezy. Highs in the mid-50s. Winds: E 10 to 15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Another frosty night. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5 - 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Slight chance shower. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Highs: Near 50-degrees.

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" a hour, as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Chance shower. Highs: Low-50s.

