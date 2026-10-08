Today's Forecast: Back to the fall-feel for now

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Behind yesterday's cold front, some cooler air will settle in for the next two days but a big warm-up is expected for the weekend. It will feel a lot more fall-like today with highs in the low to middle 60s, and maybe some upper 60s to the south. It will be a tad breezy too with winds from the west/northwest. An approaching warm front will bring in some slightly warmer air on Friday pushing us to the upper 60s. The front could trigger a few stray showers Friday evening into Friday night, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have any outdoor plans. Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s! On Sunday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias will move in from the south. We will likely see some clouds from this and may even pick up on some rain showers, however the day isn't looking like a wash out. We will stay in the low 70s Sunday and Monday. Then a strong cold front will send temperatures crashing down to near 60 by Tuesday, and will also bring another chance for rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Wind W/NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid/upper 40s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Wind S/SW at 5-10 mph. Slight chance of a shower in the evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

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