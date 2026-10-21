Today's Forecast: Another warm, sunny day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The sunshine and above average temperatures continue for the next several days in West Michigan! Enjoy the nice outdoor weather. Areas of patchy fog are possible again this morning, but impacts should be minimal. Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Tomorrow will be very similar, with highs in the upper 60s. A slight cool down is expected Friday with highs in the middle 60s, but the weekend looks warmer with highs in the upper 60s and increasing clouds. Next week is when things will begin to change as some rain is possible later Monday into Tuesday along a cold front. Much cooler weather will return by Tuesday, knocking temperatures back toward average.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S/W at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Wind: N light

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for light showers. Much cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

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