Today's Forecast: A touch warmer with more clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Winds have turned out of the south ahead of a warm front helping to bring in some slightly warmer air today. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 and it will also be a lot less breezy compared to the last few days. As that front moves closer it could produce a few showers this evening into tonight, something to keep in mind for those high school football games or any outdoor plans late. We're still on track for a huge warm up on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s, likely reaching 80 in some spots! The day will start with some sunshine but we're expecting clouds to build in through the day as the remnants from Hurricane Isaias begin to move in from the south. This will bring in even more clouds on Sunday along with a chance for showers, but it looks like most of the rain will be held to the southeast portion of the state. We will stay in the low 70s Sunday and Monday. A cold front will push through Monday night into Tuesday bringing another chance for rain, and also dropping temperatures back into the 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind SW at 5-10 mph. Slight chance of a shower late in the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Wind SE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Starting mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Wind S/SE at 10-15 mph, gusts 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly southeast. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

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