Today's Forecast: A stunning fall day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A beautiful stretch of weather continues in West Michigan through early next week, with dry conditions and temperatures near average for this time of year. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine this weekend with highs around 70 on Saturday, and the lower 70s on Sunday. This is definitely a treat after all the rain we had last weekend, so get outside and soak it up! With light winds, wave heights on Lake Michigan will be 1 foot or less too, so great conditions for boating if you want to get a few more rides in. Dry and sunny weather continues into early next week with temperatures in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system moves in with rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain chances sticking around through Thursday, and potentially even Friday. Because of the clouds and the rain, temperatures will get knocked back to the middle to upper 60s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs around 70. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly with lows in the low/mid 40s. Wind NE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Wind N/NE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Rain moves in Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s and breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s and breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

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