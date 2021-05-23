Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. shower/storm chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today starts dry with some morning sunshine, but as a cold front drops south across the state, a few late day showers or even a storm cannot be ruled out. With the front stalling out across our area on Monday, additionally spotty storms are possible. Perhaps the best chance for rain will come Wednesday as the cold front finally pushes through the area. Up until that point, temps will be above average for this time of the year, reaching the 70s and 80s each day. It does look cooler to finish the work week and we may only reach the mid/upper 60s for the start of the long, holiday Memorial Day weekend. Steadier, widespread rain is also possible Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this morning with the chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Winds west at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 114 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a shower/storm chance. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

