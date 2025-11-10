Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds with lake effect snow developing

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. Lake effect snow showers will produce locally heavy accumulations in our lakeshore counties into early Tuesday morning. 4" to 10"+ is possible in the extreme southwest portion of the state in Berrien County, and also in western Oceana County as winds become northwest this afternoon as lake effect starts. Much lighter amounts are expected further inland. We expect a warming trend to start after today with highs making the mid/upper 50s by this weekend.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING Berrien and OCEANA County — Until 4am Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, and Cass County until 4am Tuesday. Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with lake effect snow developing this afternoon. The steadiest/heaviest will be west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the lower. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow likely. Heaviest will be west of U.S. 131. Total accumulations...WARNING areas will see 4" to 10", ADVISORY areas (less) with about 3" to 6". Lows in the mid 20s. winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of light/rain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cold. Highs: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

