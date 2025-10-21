Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds, few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a gorgeous Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s, a much more active and colder stretch of weather starts today. A brief period of rain occurred overnight into early this morning, but dry conditions return (briefly) for a few hours this morning with sunshine, but an upper level low pressure system will bring in more widespread rain and gusty winds this afternoon through Wednesday into early Thursday. The colder air will generate both lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers. The coldest air of the season is on the horizon for Wednesday and Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Later this week, we'll have frost possibilities again in the morning hours, especially Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will moderate again by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs likely making a run at 60-degrees by Sunday. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, breezy, and cooler. Afternoon clouds build with scattered showers developing, maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 50s early this afternoon, then falling through the day. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered evening showers and isolated thunderstorms, otherwise rain likely overnight. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold with rain showers likely. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs only in the upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers possible, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance a shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube