Today's Forecast: A.M. patchy fog, then mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Behind last night's cold front is some much less humid air! Areas of patchy fog are possible through the morning commute due to yesterday's rain, but should thin out quickly. Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs around 80, and low humidity. The rest of the week is quiet with nice Summer weather expected: highs in the 70s and 80s, low humidity, and cool mornings in the 50s and low 60s. Our next storm system is set to arrive later Friday into Saturday with more showers and a few storms possible.

TODAY: A.M. fog, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: Northwest 5 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Late day showers possible.

SATURDAY: Chance thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Stray shower early, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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