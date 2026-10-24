Today's Forecast: A.M. fog, partly cloudy & warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We're waking up to some areas of fog this morning, so be mindful if you'll be out and about. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of West Michigan through 10 AM. Temperatures will stay well above average today in the upper 60s to around 70 this weekend as an upper level ridge keeps West Michigan in its grip. We've seen full sunshine most days this week, but there will be more clouds building in this weekend especially on Sunday. Some changes are coming next week with both temperatures and rain chances. A dry cold front will pass through on Monday, bringing in more clouds and cooler temperatures. Behind the front temperatures get knocked back to the lower 60s on Monday, and the upper 50s on Tuesday. Our next rain chance will come with a system set to push through late Wednesday into Thursday. We are still multiple days away from this so stay tuned for more details, however this is not looking like a major system. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s through the last few days of October, which is still well above average (mid 50s).

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Wind S/SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Wind S/SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 70. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy with slight chance showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 60.

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