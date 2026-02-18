Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds/rain, P.M. sun, breezy, mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We'll start this Ash Wednesday with clouds, fog, and off/on rain showers, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. It will be breezy and unseasonably warm with highs well into the 50s. It will not rain all day! In fact, we expect some clearing this afternoon with some sunshine. Rain totals will be around .25" to .50". A few more rain showers are likely Thursday night as a secondary low pressure system arrives. There may be a mix or transition to rain/snow showers as temperatures fall on Friday into the lower/mid 40s, but little/no accumulation is likely. Cooler temperatures are expected by the weekend with highs falling back into the 30s with some lake effect snow showers possible...especially on Sunday. The longer range forecast models indicate that overall, we may see temperatures remain above normal into early March. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid 30s.

TODAY: Morning clouds, fog, and rain showers. A rumble of thunder also possible. We should see some sunshine gradually filter in during the afternoon. It will be breezy and unseasonably warm! Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southwest 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, still unseasonably warm. Rain showers developing in the late evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the rain showers likely. Some snowflakes may mix in. Cooler too. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 30.

