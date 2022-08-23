Today's Forecast: A little warmer with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies this morning with some patchy fog possible. High pressure remains in control for the next few days, providing mostly sunny skies on today and Wednesday. Temperatures climb to the lower to middle 80s for the start of the week. Our weather patterns stays tranquil until our next chance of rain on Thursday evening, which is likely to provide hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms. NNothing looks to be severe at this time. Dry skies settle back in for Friday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Between the two weekend days, Saturday looks like your best day to spend outdoors. The chance for rain develops late in the day on Sunday, extending into Monday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, scattered fog possible in the morning. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. West winds around 5 mph. Lows near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder, mainly later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube