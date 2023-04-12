Today's Forecast: A little warmer, strong winds and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Each day continues to be warmer than the next, eventually reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend some time outside! Only knock on the forecast is a strong west/southwest wind today. We will have an increased fire risk today through Thursday due to strong winds and dry air this week. There is a fire watch in place until 8 o’clock this evening. Please be extra careful if burning, but note that it is suggested to not burn. Any fires developed could quickly spread due to these conditions. This will mainly be for locations away from rivers, streams, and lakes. A few rivers in West Michigan remain under Flood Warnings through Thursday. A cold front sweeps in on Saturday afternoon into Sunday, bringing our next chance of showers and possible storms, any storms mostly possible Saturday evening. Cooler air wraps in on Sunday morning, cooling us back down for the beginning of next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we have chances for rain snow mix. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm, and windy. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. A few 80 degree readings are possible from Grand Rapids southward.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon/evening shower chances. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Cooler too with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube