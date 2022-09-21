Today's Forecast: A few morning showers possible; otherwise partly cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Some showers are still possible this morning ahead of the cold front passing through the state. Most rain should be gone by mid-day today but the cold front will bring a strong north wind this afternoon. The wind will affect Lake Michigan giving us HIGH beach hazard risks and SMALL CRAFT advisories. Please stay off the piers and out of the water. Temperatures cool off and are expected in the lower 60s Thursday with more light lake effect rain possible. The Autumn Equinox occurs Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M with the first full day of Fall on Friday! Friday will be dry with sunshine and cool temperatures too! More rain and cooler air are expected this weekend as we get into an unsettled pattern for a few days. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning along a cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a few lake effect rain showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131 to the lakeshore. Highs only in the lower 60s. Winds north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Patchy frost possible overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower chances. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Highs in the lower 60s.

