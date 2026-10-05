Today's Forecast: A Cool start to another nice fall day

WEST MICHIGAN — After a fantastic weekend around West Michigan, Monday will be nice but on the cooler side with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Monday night into Tuesday, a mostly clear sky is expected. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s in many spots. Some areas may see some frost as well. After this chilly night, warmer air is forecast to return beginning Tuesday. Highs will then be in the middle to upper 60s for the rest of the week. Even warmer air is expected by the weekend when highs will be in the 70s! No major systems are heading our way so we should see a dry week as well.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy frost possible early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube