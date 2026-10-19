Today's Forecast: A beautiful fall day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A blocking pattern leading to warmer than average temperatures and dry days is anchored over the central U.S. this next week. This means a very quiet stretch of weather is here for West Michigan, with lots of sunshine and nice outdoor days. Fall colors are also starting to peak across the area! Mornings will be in the low 40s, which is close to average for this time of year, and generally clear. Today and much of the rest of the week will have full sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That's around 10 degrees warmer than average! There is no rain in the forecast over the next seven days, so enjoy this quiet October weather.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the middle 60s. Wind: S/W at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Wind: NE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

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