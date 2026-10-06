COLD START: Frost advisory melts away to a sunny and 60 degree Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. on Tuesday for Mecosta County, but the cold does not last long and a warm-up is expected beginning Tuesday and lasting for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s Tuesday and then lower 70s on Wednesday. A weak cold front will come through later Wednesday and that will cool us slightly down for Thursday and Friday (highs in the 60s). Even warmer air is then set to return this weekend with highs in the 70s both days. No major systems are heading our way either so most of the next week should be completely dry.

TUESDAY: Patchy frost possible early. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

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