Ski Report: Weekend of March 8 - 10

No Accumulating Snow Likely This Weekend
Posted at 4:28 AM, Mar 07, 2024
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

No accumulating snow is expected across most of Michigan this weekend.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 30"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 28"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 32"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 32"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: CLOSED

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 25"

