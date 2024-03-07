Ski Report: Weekend of March 8 - 10

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
No accumulating snow is expected across most of Michigan this weekend.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: CLOSED
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 30"
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 28"
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: CLOSED
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 32"
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 32"
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: CLOSED
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: CLOSED
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: CLOSED
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 25"
