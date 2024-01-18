Ski Report: Weekend of January 19 - 21

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

After a very snowy and cold week most if not all resorts have great conditions for the weekend! Some fresh new snow still possible through Saturday and Sunday and temperatures all weekend in the teens and 20s.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 18"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 56"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: Opens today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.!

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 54"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 35"

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 38"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: Opens Saturday!

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

