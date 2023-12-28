Watch Now
Ski Report: Weekend of December 29 to 31

Ski Report Story Image.png
Ski Report Story Image.png
SKI REPORTS 1.png
SKI REPORTS 2.png
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

We have another weekend with warmer temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Some sunshine and dry conditions expected for Saturday and minor snow chances possible for Sunday on New Year's Eve.

STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 22"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 28"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

