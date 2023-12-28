Ski Report: Weekend of December 29 to 31

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
We have another weekend with warmer temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Some sunshine and dry conditions expected for Saturday and minor snow chances possible for Sunday on New Year's Eve.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 22"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 28"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.