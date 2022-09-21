Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning.

The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m.

It was originally detected at 8:50 a.m. 7 miles south of Lake Isabella and 9 miles west of Mount Pleasant. Winds are moving east at 45 mph.

At 9 a.m. thunderstorms were detected from just northwest of Greenville to near Jenison, moving east at 40mph.

60 mph gusts and quarter-sized have been detected.

Hail is expected to damage vehicles left outside.

Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Lake Isabella, Remus, Grand Rapids and surrounding towns, Lowell, Ada, Grattan, Belmont, Alto, Alaska, Cascade, Cutlerville, Belmont, Cannonsburg, Dutton.

