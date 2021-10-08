Watch
PHOTO GALLERY: Funnel clouds and double rainbows

FOX 17 viewers sent in photos of funnel clouds and double rainbows spotted across West Michigan on Friday.

Kaitlyn Pannill off of 24th street and Ottogan in Allegan County 1.jpg
Photo by: Kaitlyn Pannill — Allegan County
Don Gregory - Double rainbow in Acme.jpg
Photo by: Don Gregory — Acme
From Rhonda Weber in New Salem.JPG
Photo by: Rhonda Weber — New Salem
Kim Hauff - double rainbow in Hudsonville.jpg
Photo by: Kim Hauff — Hudsonville
Brent Lenhart taken on 22nd Street in Dorr.JPG
Photo by: Brent Lenhart — Dorr
Kaylee Marie Mattix - Funnel cloud in Forest Grove.jpg
Photo by: Kaylee Marie Mattix — Forest Grove
kelly lahuis.jpeg
Photo by: Kelly Lahuis
Salem Township - Lance Dusseau.jpeg
Photo by: Lance Dusseau — Salem Township
Kaitlyn Pannill off of 24th street and Ottogan in Allegan County 2.jpg
Photo by: Kaitlyn Pannill — Allegan County
Tammy Nevins - Byron Center-Jamestown area.jpeg
Photo by: Tammy Nevins — Byron Center-Jamestown area
Leandra Reurink - double rainbow in Kalamazoo WX.jpeg
Photo by: Leandra Reurink — Kalamazoo
Lydia Deetz - double rainbow near Kalamazoo Ave and 52nd.jpg
Photo by: Lydia Deetz — near Kalamazoo Ave and 52nd
Liz Butler - double rainbow in Cedar Springs.jpg
Photo by: Liz Butler — Cedar Springs
Marshall Lotts - double rainbow in Comstock Park.jpg
Photo by: Marshall Lotts — Comstock Park

