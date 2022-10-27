FORECAST: Could this Halloween bring West Michigan a 'trick' or 'treat'?

WEST MICHIGAN — Ready or not, Halloween is right around the corner! It's time to finalize your costume, make your trick-or-treating plans, and get your candy ready. Most importantly, you'll want to check the forecast! Luckily, you are at the right place.

Most Halloween festivities kick off this weekend, with trunk-or-treating events on Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. A few clouds are possible on Sunday during the daytime hours, along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The chance of rain starts to creep in late Sunday evening. All-in-all, your weekend forecast looks to be more of a 'treat' than a 'trick'! If your costume includes pants and a long-sleeve top, you're in good shape.

WXMI

The latest European Forecast Model shows showers approaching southwest Michigan initially late in the evening on Sunday. Below is the expected radar by 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Rain is likely to persist overnight Sunday.

WXMI

A few showers are possible over West Michigan early Monday morning, which is the official holiday! However, as seen below, by 6 a.m. Monday most of the showers will be sweeping away towards the east.

WXMI

Showers are expected to completely slide to the east side of the state by Monday afternoon. Aside from that, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. If you plan to trick-or-treat Monday evening, most of West Michigan will be dry by that time! Temperatures will tumble to the lower 50s after the sun sets on Halloween.

WXMI

For your latest forecast and updates, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. You can always visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for a complete West Michigan forecast.