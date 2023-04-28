Use these 4 tips to apply liquid eye shadow like a pro

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Eye shadow has never been more popular. Beauty vloggers and social media beauty accounts have helped to demystify eye shadow and even teach newbies how to create professional eye looks.

But using liquid eye shadow can still be intimidating for many beauty lovers, and, for good reason. In the past, liquid eye shadow wasn’t very user-friendly, and the buggy experience scared many of us away from liquid eye shadow for good.

If this sounds familiar, you might be missing out. Liquid eye shadow has come a long way in recent years, so if you’re eyeing Ilia’s top-rated liquid eye shadow or a drugstore brand, go ahed and take the plunge.

But, first, check out our tips for the best liquid eye shadow application (and our fave brands that won’t leave you with a shopping hangover):

Don’t Be Afraid to Use Primer

Primer is a must for creating long-lasting and crease-proof eye looks, especially when using liquid eye shadow. And in warm weather months, primer is even more essential to help sweat-proof your makeup.

To get the most out of your primer, use a quick tapping motion to place it across your lids with your fingertip. Alternatively, you can use a flat eye shadow brush. After you apply the primer, let it dry for about 20 to 60 seconds. Remember to apply it to your bottom lash area if you are planning to use liner or shadow under your eyes.

So what’s the best eye primer? We love Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($16 on Amazon) and Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later Eye Primer for a slightly more budget-friendly option ($12.59 on Amazon).

Here’s a complete list of our favorite eye primer buys.

Use Quality Products

When it comes to liquid eye shadows, look for top-rated products such as Lady Gaga’s Haus of Gaga liquid eye shadow. Her Haus Labs collection offers a line of intensely pigmented, vegan liquid eye shadows that offer maximum color payoff.

Crystal Remedy is one of the newest hues in her liquid eyeshadow line, and the mauve-y rose pink is so gorgeous. Reviewers give the brand’s liquid eye shadows rave reviews, saying “This liquid eyeshadows is beautiful! And almost as importantly, it’s EASY to apply. I now have four colors,” and “Perfect amount of pigment and it lasts all day and into the night!”

L’Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eye Shadow is another winner in the quality category. It lasts as long as 16 hours, and doesn’t require the use of primer in case you’re strapped for time. Reviewers agree that it’s long lasting and say it builds nicely.

Be Sure to Blend Quickly!

Adobe

Regardless of the brand you buy, liquid eye shadows dry fast, which means you can’t delay when it comes to blending. Using either your fingers or eye shadow brushes, you’ll need to blend quickly to ensure smooth, even placement.

But remember, it’s super important to use quality products that are blendable and buildable. These are our favorite liquid eye shadow products.

Watch and Learn

YouTube is an invaluable resource when it comes to learning makeup tricks. If you’re just starting out with liquid liner it’s best to watch a few tutorials to learn techniques on how to properly apply it. Beauty gurus often go into great detail on how to achieve proper placement, how to blend and will typically recommend great products.

We love this tutorial on liquid eye shadow from beauty expert Smitha Deepak. Deepak uses budget-friendly brands like e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow and Kokie Crystal Fusion Liquid Eye Shadow to create an effortlessly glam look.

Reviewers agree with Smitha that e.l.f. is an affordable way to try liquid eyeshadow. With over 10,000 reviews and an almost 5-star rating on Amazon, this liquid eyeshadow choice is around $5.53, which means it probably costs less than your Starbucks order!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.