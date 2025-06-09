TSA: Costco cards are not valid forms of ID at airport security

The Transportation Security Administration is advising travelers that Costco membership cards are not an acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints.

The clarification comes amid false rumors circulating on social media suggesting that the wholesale club cards can be used to clear security.

TSA officials say the claims are untrue and could cause delays for passengers who show up without valid identification.

"We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," The TSA posted on X.

As of May 7, travelers flying domestically must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID, such as a passport, U.S. military ID, border crossing card or permanent resident card.

Passengers without proper identification may be forced to undergo additional screening or be denied boarding.

A full list of acceptable IDs is available on the TSA’s website.

